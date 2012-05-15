DUBAI May 15 Iran has hanged a man it said was
an agent for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad whom it
convicted of killing one of its nuclear scientists in 2010,
Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.
Twenty-four year old Majid Jamali Fashi was hanged at
Tehran's Evin Prison after being sentenced to death in August
last year for the murder of Massoud Ali-Mohammadi, Iran's state
news agency quoted the central prosecutor's office as saying. It
said he had confessed to the crime.
Ali-Mohammadi was killed in January 2010 when a
remote-controlled bomb attached to a motorcycle outside his home
in Tehran went off.
Tuesday's report said Fashi had travelled abroad on several
occasions to receive training from Mossad before returning to
Iran to plot the assassination.
Yet Western analysts said Ali-Mohammadi, a 50-year-old
Tehran University professor, had little, if any, role in Iran's
sensitive nuclear programme. A spokesman for Iran's Atomic
Energy Organisation said at the time he was not involved in its
activities.
The most recent attack on an Iranian scientist occurred in
January. Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan - a deputy director of the Natanz
uranium enrichment facility - was killed when a magnetic bomb
planted on his vehicle detonated.
Tehran has accused Israel and the United States of
assassinating four Iranian scientists in order to sabotage its
controversial nuclear programme. Washington has denied any U.S.
role, while Israel has declined to comment.
Last month, Iranian intelligence officials said they had
arrested 15 people they called a "major terror and sabotage
network with links to the Zionist regime". The group had plotted
to assassinate an Iranian scientist in February, the authorities
said.
Iran denies Western accusations it is seeking to develop a
nuclear weapons capability, but major powers are pushing Tehran
to become more transparent and cooperative ahead of talks later
this month.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Monday warned the
European Union would impose tougher sanctions on Iran if it
failed to take concrete steps to allay international concerns
over its nuclear programme.
