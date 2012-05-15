(Adds background, context)
DUBAI May 15 Iran has hanged a man it said was
an agent for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad whom it
convicted of killing one of its nuclear scientists in 2010,
Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.
Tehran has accused Israel and the United States of
assassinating four Iranian scientists since 2010 in order to
sabotage its nuclear programme which the West suspects is hiding
Iran's attempt to develop a nuclear weapons capability.
While Israel has declined to comment on the killings, it
regards Iran's nuclear programme as an existential threat and
has threatened military action against Tehran. Washington has
denied any U.S. role.
Twenty-four year old Majid Jamali Fashi was hanged at
Tehran's Evin Prison after being sentenced to death in August
last year for the murder of Massoud Ali-Mohammadi, Iran's state
news agency quoted the central prosecutor's office as saying. It
said he had confessed to the crime.
Ali-Mohammadi was killed in January 2010 when a
remote-controlled bomb attached to a motorcycle outside his home
in Tehran went off.
Tuesday's report said Fashi had confessed to travelling to
Tel Aviv to receive training from Mossad before returning to
Iran to plot the assassination.
A spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said at
the time that Ali-Mohammadi, a 50-year-old Tehran University
professor, was not involved in its activities.
The most recent attack on an Iranian scientist occurred in
January. Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan - a deputy director of the Natanz
uranium enrichment facility - was killed when a magnetic bomb
planted on his vehicle detonated.
Israel has a policy of not commenting on the allegations but
an unnamed Israeli source previously said the daylight killings
provoked panic in surviving colleagues and generate a phenomenon
Mossad veterans dub "virtual defection" which hinders Iran's
nuclear progress.
Last month, Iranian intelligence officials said they had
arrested 15 people they called a "major terror and sabotage
network with links to the Zionist regime". The group had plotted
to assassinate an Iranian scientist in February, the authorities
said.
Iranian officials have also accused Israel of infiltrating
neighbouring Azerbaijan to organise attacks against the Islamic
Republic.
Unsubstantiated reports in the Iranian media earlier this
month said Israel has pushed for the transfer Of 1,200 members
of the exiled Iranian rebel group Mujahideen Khalq Organisation
(MKO) from their base in Iraq to Azerbaijan.
Late last year Israel distanced itself from the MKO's
efforts to be removed from the U.S. terrorism blacklist, saying
it did not consider the group to be "an asset".
Iran denies Western accusations it is seeking to develop a
nuclear weapons capability, but major powers are pushing Tehran
to become more transparent and cooperative ahead of talks later
this month.
Israel says it could attack Iran if it thinks that is the
only way to stop it from getting nuclear arms.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Monday warned the
European Union would impose tougher sanctions on Iran if it
failed to take concrete steps to allay international concerns
over its nuclear programme.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Giles
Elgood)