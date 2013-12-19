* Nuclear experts meet in Geneva to detail Iran accord
* Practical questions left open in breakthrough deal with
Iran
* U.N. inspectors to verify deal before it takes effect
By Tom Miles and Justyna Pawlak
GENEVA/BRUSSELS, Dec 19 Iran and six world
powers resumed expert-level talks in Geneva on Thursday to work
out how to put into practice a landmark deal obliging Tehran to
curb its nuclear program in return for some relief from economic
sanctions.
Discussions on the implementation details of last month's
breakthrough accord were interrupted by Tehran diplomats last
week, after a decision by the United States to blacklist 19 more
Iranian companies and individuals.
But diplomats said much progress had been achieved in the
four-day meeting on Dec. 9-12 in Vienna and expressed hope they
could wrap up the practical discussions at meetings in Geneva on
Thursday and Friday.
That could mean the seven countries - the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and Iran - would be
ready to agree on a date when the accord goes fully into effect.
Specifically, they would decide when western governments
ease sanctions and how much prior verification of any Iranian
curbs of its most sensitive nuclear work would be needed ahead
of time.
Diplomats have said their target time frame was the second
half of January, possibly on the day of the next meeting of EU
foreign ministers on Jan. 20, who could approve easing of EU
sanctions.
"We were at an advanced stage in Vienna," said a diplomat
from one of the six world powers. "A lot of work has been done
so we can go very fast."
The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
cautioned, however, that some western diplomats were concerned
Iran could be "more difficult" in the technical discussions
because of Washington's decision to expand sanctions this month.
"I am afraid the Iranians will be tougher now," he said.
The nuclear accord is designed to halt Iran's nuclear
advances for a period of six months to buy time for negotiations
on a final settlement of the decade-old standoff.
Iran rejects western suspicions that its atomic work is
aimed at acquiring nuclear weapons and says it is for peaceful
purposes only.
U.S. officials have said the new blacklistings should not
complicate the practical talks and are part of U.S. efforts to
continue exposing those supporting Iran's nuclear program or
seeking to evade current sanctions.
DETAILING CONCESSIONS
Underscoring Iranian concerns, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas
Araqchi travelled to Brussels this week, in part, to discuss the
U.S. decision with the EU's foreign policy chief, Catherine
Ashton, who oversees contacts with Iran on behalf of the powers.
In the technical discussions, experts aim to resolve issues
dealing with how exactly sanctions can be lifted and what
specifically Iran must do to meet its obligations on suspending
parts of its nuclear work.
Diplomats said some issues had already been resolved in
Vienna last week, including some aspects of how the U.N. nuclear
watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, will verify
what Iran has done before the deal can be put into effect.
Questions remain on how western governments will ensure
banks understand what transactions are allowed under the
softened sanctions regime, and how and when Iran will be allowed
to access several billion dollars worth of oil revenues frozen
in overseas accounts.
Under discussion are issues such as the technical details of
how Iran will limit its enrichment of uranium to less than 20
percent, a level that constitutes a major technological leap en
route to producing weapons fuel.
Iran has agreed to suspend enriching uranium to 20 percent
under the November accord.
Scope for easing the dispute peacefully opened after the
June election of a comparative moderate, Hassan Rouhani, as
Iranian president. He won in a landslide by promising to lessen
Tehran's international isolation and win relief from sanctions
that have severely damaged the oil producer's economy.
(Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and
Cynthia Osterman)