* Six powers and Iran working out practical details of
nuclear deal
* Agreement needed on date to implement accord
* Experts adjourn talks until after Christmas
(Adds Zarif comments, details)
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Dec 22 Six world powers and Iran have
suspended their expert-level talks on implementing a landmark
nuclear deal until after Christmas, a spokeswoman for European
Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Sunday.
Experts from the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain, Germany and Iran met in Geneva between Thursday and
Sunday to settle the practical details of the accord, which
obliges Tehran to suspend its most sensitive nuclear work.
They need to decide when the Nov. 24 deal goes into effect,
meaning when Iran has to fulfil its obligations and Western
governments ease some economic sanctions in return.
A key sticking point appears to be how much advance
information Western governments will get so they can verify that
Iran is meeting its end of the deal before they lift any
sanctions.
The spokeswoman for Ashton, who oversees diplomacy with Iran
on behalf of the six nations, did not say how much progress, if
any, had been made towards resolving the numerous technical
aspects of the deal in the four days of talks.
"There will be a break in technical talks over Christmas,"
Maja Kocijancic said. "We expect that technical talks will
resume before the New Year."
Ashton spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif on Sunday to discuss the talks, she said.
Diplomats have said although the task is complicated, there
is real political will on both sides to carry out the agreement.
Zarif was quoted by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency,
however, as saying that the talks in Geneva were "moving forward
slowly".
The Geneva round was the second time nuclear experts and
sanctions specialists from the seven countries and the European
Union had met to figure out how the nuclear deal will be
implemented.
Earlier this month, a round of talks in Vienna was suspended
after the United States blacklisted 19 Iranian companies and
people, and some Iranian officials said this decision violated
the spirit of the Nov. 24 nuclear agreement.
Iran rejects Western fears that its nuclear work has any
military intentions and says it needs nuclear power for
electricity generation and medical research.
The Nov. 24 agreement is meant to give the six powers time
to negotiate a final settlement with Iran that will put an end
to the decade-old standoff and ease worries over a new war in
the Middle East.
(additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva and Marcus George
in Dubai; Editing by Larry King)