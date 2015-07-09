VIENNA, July 9 A report by Iranian Press TV that nuclear talks between Iran and six major powers could be extended to Monday is "not true," a Western official said on Thursday.

Citing diplomatic sources close to the negotiating teams, the Iranian state broadcaster earlier reported that the talks - which have been extended twice in the last two weeks, most recently through Friday - could be extended further to July 13. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, editing by Louis Charbonneau)