VIENNA, July 10 An interim nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers will be extended through Monday to provide more time for talks on a final agreement, the United States said on Friday.

"To allow for the additional time to negotiate, we are taking the necessary technical steps for the measures of the (interim nuclear deal) to remain in place through July 13," a senior State Department official said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by John Irish)