VIENNA, July 16 Iran and six world powers are
working to finalise the terms of a likely extension in
negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme beyond a July 20
deadline and an announcement may come as early as Friday,
Western diplomats said.
Officials from both sides on Tuesday said it appeared the
talks would not yield a breakthrough by the self-imposed target
date after two weeks of efforts failed to bridge gaps in
positions over a deal intended to end a decade-long dispute.
Several diplomats close to the negotiations in Vienna
suggested they expected them to resume in September.
Western nations fear Iran's nuclear programme may be aimed
at developing a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran says it is
for peaceful purposes.
