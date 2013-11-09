GENEVA Nov 10 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Sunday that nuclear talks between Iran and global
powers had finished without an agreement and that they would
continue at a later date.
"From the start, France wanted an agreement to the
important question of Iran's nuclear programme. The Geneva
meeting allowed us to advance, but we were not able to conclude
because there are still some questions to be addressed," Fabius
told reporters at the end of ministerial talks in the Swiss
city.
European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
would announce that senior political officials, followed by
ministers, would meet again to try to clinch a deal, he said.
