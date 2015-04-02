LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Iran on Thursday
agreed to significantly reduce the number of installed uranium
enrichment centrifuges it has to 6,104 from 19,000 and will only
operate 5,060 under a future comprehensive nuclear deal with six
powers, according to a U.S. fact sheet.
Iran will gradually receive relief from U.S. and European
Union nuclear sanctions as it demonstrates compliance with a
future comprehensive nuclear agreement, which Iran and six world
powers aim to conclude by June 30, the fact sheet said. Failure
to comply with terms of the deal will cause those sanctions to
"snap back into place".
It said U.N. Security Council resolutions on Iran will be
lifted and a new resolution endorsing the future deal will
incorporate some provisions on transfers of sensitive
technologies and activities.
It said U.S. sanctions on Iran for "terrorism, human rights
abuses and ballistic missiles will remain in place" under future
nuclear deal. It added that robust inspections of Iran's uranium
supply chain will last for 25 years if the deal is agreed.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)