VIENNA, July 7 There are three main sticking
points in negotiations on a nuclear agreement between Iran and
six major powers, including Tehran's demands to continue
research on advanced atomic centrifuges and sanctions, France
said on Tuesday.
"As far as France is concerned, we are insisting especially
on necessary limitations on nuclear research and development,
sanctions and their re-establishment, and the possible military
dimensions" of past Iranian nuclear work, French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters.
"I will return to Paris tonight ... and I will return
tomorrow at 2145 (1945 GMT)," he added.
