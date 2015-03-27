UNITED NATIONS, March 27 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered little clarity on whether Tehran was ready to compromise in nuclear talks with six major powers when he spoke with his French counterpart Francois Hollande, France's foreign minister said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations in New York, Laurent Fabius also said there had been some progress in the negotiations underway in Lausanne, Switzerland but cautioned that the priority was getting the contents right for a solid deal, not meeting an end-March deadline.

When asked about Hollande's conversation with Rouhani on Thursday, Fabius said the Iranian president was "not very precise" on the question of possible compromises by the Iranian side. Fabius, who will arrive in Lausanne on Saturday, added that "there has to be new efforts by our Iranian partners." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; writing by Louis Charbonneau; editing by John Irish)