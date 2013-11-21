* France's Fabius says a deal with Iran must be "based on
firmness"
* Iran says trust needs to be restored
* Detailed talks begin on Thursday to try to reach a deal
By John Irish and Parisa Hafezi
GENEVA, Nov 21 France and Iran traded tough
words on Thursday before major powers began to negotiate the
details of a preliminary accord to curb Tehran's nuclear
programme with Paris warning the West had to remain firm and
Tehran deploring a loss of trust.
Each side appeared to be tempering anticipation of an
imminent agreement after the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany came close to winning concessions
from Tehran in the last round of negotiations two weeks ago.
Policymakers from the six governments have said an interim
accord on confidence-building steps could be within reach to
defuse a decade-old stand-off and dispel the spectre of a wider
Middle East war over the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions.
But before negotiations began in earnest on Thursday, France
and Iran stepped up the rhetoric.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who spoke out
against a draft deal floated at the Nov. 7-9 negotiating round,
was asked by France 2 television if there could be a deal.
"I hope so," he replied. "But this agreement can only be
possible based on firmness. For now the Iranians have not been
able to accept the position of the six. I hope they will accept
it."
France has consistently taken a tough line over Iran's
nuclear programme, helping Paris forge closer ties with Tehran's
foes in Israel and the Gulf.
In what appeared to be a response directly aimed at France,
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said: "We have lost
our trust ... We can not enter serious talks until the trust is
restored. But that doesn't mean that we will stop negotiations."
Asked how trust could be restored, he said: "If they (the
P5+1) create one front and stick with united words."
The six powers are seeking an interim deal under which Iran
would stop producing uranium enriched to a concentration of 20
percent, a relatively short step away from weapons-grade
material, commit to more IAEA inspections and stop its Arak
research reactor from going into operation.
In return, diplomats and officials have said the powers
might agree to the gradual disbursement of Iranian funds frozen
in overseas bank accounts, a temporary relaxation of
restrictions on trade in precious metals and perhaps suspension
of pressure by Washington on countries not to buy Iranian oil.
DEVIL IN DETAILS
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday
repeated in a speech that Tehran would not step back from its
nuclear rights and set "red lines" for his envoys in Geneva.
Khamenei also called Israel a "rabid dog", and criticised
France for "kneeling before the Israeli regime", which Iran has
refused to recognise since its 1979 Islamic revolution.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who flew to
Russia on Wednesday to appeal for tougher terms, said Khamenei's
comments showed Iran had not changed.
"He called Jews 'rabid dogs' and said that they were not
human. The public responded to him with calls of 'Death to
America! Death to Israel!' Doesn't this sound familiar to you?
This is the real Iran! We are not confused. They must not have
nuclear weapons. And I promise you that they will not have
nuclear weapons," he said.
The talks in Geneva began on Thursday with a meeting between
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran's chief
negotiator, and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, who coordinates contacts with Iran on behalf of the six
powers. Bilateral meetings will be scheduled throughout the day.
"I'm not saying a deal will get done, but we are now in a
process, and we're entering the core of the subject," a senior
French diplomat said. "The problem now is reconciling the red
lines from both sides."
After years of confrontation, a shift towards meaningful
diplomacy between Iran and the world powers took shape after
Hassan Rouhani's landslide election victory on a platform to
relieve the Islamic Republic's isolation and try to lift
international sanctions, which are strangling Iran's
oil-dependent economy.
Rouhani wants action soon; Western sanctions have reduced
Iran's daily oil export revenue by 60 percent since 2011 and
caused its currency to collapse.
"Lots of progress was made last time, but considerable gaps
remain, and we have to narrow the gaps," said a senior Western
diplomat. "Some issues really need to be clarified. I sensed a
real commitment ... from both sides. Will it happen? We will
see. But, as always, the devil is in the details."
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Louis Charbonneau,
Fredrik Dahl in Geneva and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Editing by
Will Waterman)