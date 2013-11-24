GENEVA Nov 24 A deal agreed between the six
global powers and Iran on its nuclear programme is an important
step to preserving "peace and security," but will need to be
monitored closely to ensure it is implemented, France said on
Sunday.
"After years of blockages, the agreement in Geneva on Iran's
nuclear programme is an important step to preserving security
and peace," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in a
statement.
He said the deal only confirmed Iran's right to civil
nuclear power.
"The mechanism foresees the strict control of the
engagements taken and vigilance will be needed to ensure they
are implemented."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Peter Cooney)