* French FM to meet Iranian President Rouhani
* Visit aims to restore ties, prepare commercial visit
* French diplomats to brief top firms on Iran Tuesday
By John Irish
PARIS, July 21 France's hard line towards Iran
in nuclear negotiations won't hurt its businesses once
sanctions are lifted, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on
Tuesday before a trip to Tehran aimed at reviving relations.
Fabius will next week make the first visit to the country by
a French foreign minister in 12 years, just a fortnight after an
agreement between Tehran and world powers designed to curb
Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.
Despite a long history of commercial, political and social
links with Iran - in the 1970s revolutionary leader Ayatollah
Ruhollah Khomenei lived in exile near Paris - France took one of
the hardest lines of the six powers negotiating the accord.
"It's true that France was very firm," Fabius told France
Inter radio. "Will French firms be penalised? My answer is no
because in the past we had an important presence in Iran. Our
(expertise) is excellent in a lot of fields and the Iranians are
serious. You know in foreign policy, I think you lose nothing in
being respected."
When the sanctions start going, Iran could recover more than
$100 billion from overseas bank accounts as the oil producer
seeks to rejoin the international trading system.
France's relationship with Shi'ite Muslim Iran has also been
complicated by its political and commercial rapprochement with
Sunni Arab states, especially Saudi Arabia, Tehran's main
regional rival.
Fabius is due to go to Tehran on July 29 and will meet
President Hassan Rouhani. He will not take business leaders with
him, unlike German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel who brought a
big commercial delegation this week as the first senior Western
leader to visit Iran since the deal.
But Paris is preparing for the lifting of sanctions, which
could begin in the first quarter of 2016 if Iran meets
obligations set under the accord endorsed on Monday by the U.N.
Security Council.
About 50 senior executives from some of France's top firms
are due to be briefed on the agreement by diplomats later on
Tuesday, a senior French diplomat said. France's main business
lobby group, the Medef, is sending a delegation comprising about
80 firms to Tehran at the end of September.
Historically, French firms such as automaker Peugeot
and oil major Total were once heavily
involved in the Iranian market, but European Union and in
particular U.S. sanctions adopted in 2011 scared them away.
Imports from Iran to France fell to just 62 million euros in
2013 from 1.77 billion in 2011. French exports to Iran fell to
494 million euros in 2013 from 1.66 billion in 2011, according
to French foreign ministry estimates.
French bank BNP Paribas was fined almost 9 billion
dollars in 2014 for transactions violating U.S. embargoes.
"It's a real issue to see how French firms, international
and Americans banks react to the lifting of sanctions, at what
speed and with what inhibitions," said a second French diplomat.
"To invest, company bosses need complete safety. They need
financing, but banks will only finance if they are sure they
won't be penalised later."
The U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enables Washington to
keep an eye on transactions made in dollars even if the entity
is not American.
To avoid that scenario, France, Britain and Germany have
agreed with the United States that their firms would not be
penalised for activities in Iran should sanctions be restored
after they are lifted.
