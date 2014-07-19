(Adds Fabius comments)
By John Irish
CAIRO, July 19 France said on Saturday it hoped
the extension on nuclear talks between the West and Iran would
convince Tehran to make the "indispensable choices" needed to
reach a long term deal, but warned that major differences still
remained.
Iran and six powers agreed to continue talking for four more
months after failing to meet a July 20 deadline to reach a deal
on curbing the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for ending
sanctions, enabling Tehran to access $2.8 billion of frozen
cash.
"France hopes that this new deadline will allow Iran to make
indispensable choices that we are expecting in order to reach a
long-term, credible and lasting agreement," Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said in a statement during a visit to Egypt.
France argues that Iran must drop its demands to have
thousands of centrifuges for uranium enrichment if it wants a
lasting deal with major powers over its disputed nuclear
programme.
Asked whether he thought that Iranian Foreign Minister Javad
Zarif would be able to deliver a deal by November, Fabius told
Reuters that serious obstacles remained.
"What I can say is that he wants an agreement and in the
discussions we saw some progress, most notably on the Arak
reactor," he said after meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
El Sisi, referring to a heavy water reactor under construction.
"But there are still a certain number of points, especially
enrichment, where there is no agreement and also all of its (the
nuclear programme) activities must be put under the control of
the IAEA."
Fabius said earlier that Iran was expected to cooperate with
the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over possible
military dimensions to its nuclear programme.
"What we can say is that there have been some advances
towards finding an agreement, that's why we decided to extend
the negotiations," Fabius said. "If we had thought there was no
potential for a deal, we would have stopped immediately."
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Nick Vinocur/Jeremy Gaunt)