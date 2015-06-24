PARIS, June 24 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday that recent declarations from Iranian leaders appeared not to favour an international deal on the country's nuclear programme.

"France wants a deal but wants the deal to be robust," he said, referring to efforts to build on the strands of a potential deal recently hammered out with Tehran.

"Since then there have been a number of statements that do not seem to go in that direction," he told reporters. (Reporting by John Irish, Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)