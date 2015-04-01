PARIS, April 1 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday talks between Iran and world powers about its nuclear policy were not sufficiently advanced to ensure a quick conclusion.

Speaking to reporters after a regular French government meeting in Paris, Fabius said he was ready "whenever necessary" to return to the negotiating table in Lausanne, Switzerland, where Iran and the main world powers have been trying to thrash out an agreement.

Foreign powers hope a deal will prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and that it could also bring about an end to longstanding sanctions on trade with Iran. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)