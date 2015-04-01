PARIS, April 1 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Wednesday talks between Iran and world powers
about its nuclear policy were not sufficiently advanced to
ensure a quick conclusion.
Speaking to reporters after a regular French government
meeting in Paris, Fabius said he was ready "whenever necessary"
to return to the negotiating table in Lausanne, Switzerland,
where Iran and the main world powers have been trying to thrash
out an agreement.
Foreign powers hope a deal will prevent Iran from developing
nuclear weapons, and that it could also bring about an end to
longstanding sanctions on trade with Iran.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Brian Love; editing
by Mark John)