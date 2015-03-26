(Repeats to reach more customers with no change to text)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26 French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius will head to Lausanne, in Switzerland,
on Saturday morning to take part in talks with Iranian nuclear
negotiators, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Fabius will be heading there after a visit to New York, the
spokesman added.
The United States and Iran resumed negotiations earlier on
Thursday aimed at clinching a nuclear deal before a March 31
deadline, and officials close to the talks said some kind of
preliminary agreement between Tehran and six powers was
possible.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)