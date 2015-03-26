(Repeats to reach more customers with no change to text)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will head to Lausanne, in Switzerland, on Saturday morning to take part in talks with Iranian nuclear negotiators, a ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Fabius will be heading there after a visit to New York, the spokesman added.

The United States and Iran resumed negotiations earlier on Thursday aimed at clinching a nuclear deal before a March 31 deadline, and officials close to the talks said some kind of preliminary agreement between Tehran and six powers was possible. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)