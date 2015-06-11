PARIS, June 11 Any deal with Iran must be
verifiable and there are no guarantees on this yet, French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.
"We must be able to verify the sites," Fabius told BFM TV.
"We don't yet have certainty on this."
"We want a deal with Iran but ... the deal must be
verifiable, solid, robust and today we don't have guarantees on
this," he said. "A deal that cannot be verified cannot be
implemented."
Iran and six major powers reached a framework nuclear deal
on April 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland, and are seeking to strike a
final agreement by June 30 under which Iran would restrain its
nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
"We are not yet at the end of the discussion," Fabius said.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)