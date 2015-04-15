LUEBECK, Germany, April 15 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry made clear at a meeting of Group of Seven
foreign ministers that he is optimistic that an Iran deal will
get through the U.S. Congress, Germany's Foreign Minister said
on Wednesday.
"The view is that if you reach an agreement on the basis of
the framework, then that is a position that you can push through
Congress," Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters.
U.S. President Barack Obama agreed on Tuesday that Congress
should have the power to review any deal with Iran, bowing to
pressure from Republicans and some in his own Democratic party.
