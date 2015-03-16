Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
PARIS, March 16 Talks between Iran's foreign minister and European ministers in Brussels did not bridge differences, a European diplomatic source said on Monday, adding that it was not certain whether those issues could be resolved in the coming days.
"The talks were lengthy and in-depth, but they did not enable us to narrow our differences," the source said after Mohammad Javad Zarif met his French, German and British counterparts.
"There remains a substantial gap between the positions of the six (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, United States) and Iran. It is not certain that it can be resolved in the coming days," the source said. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.