By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA Jan 17 Three Americans freed by Iran on Sunday landed at Geneva airport in Switzerland around 1700 GMT (2 p.m. ET), a Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters, and were due to head to a military base in Germany.

Reuters correspondents saw the Swiss air force Dassault Falcon passenger jet land carrying the freed men taxi to stop close to a U.S. Air Force plane that had arrived on Saturday evening.

There appeared to be a transfer of passengers to another executive jet that did not have Swiss markings, which then took off.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Jean-Marc Crevoisier confirmed the plane had been carrying the three freed prisoners and said he believed they had already departed for Germany.

The three Iranian-Americans left Tehran on Sunday under a prisoner swap following the lifting of most international sanctions on Iran under a deal that President Barack Obama said had cut off every path for Tehran to obtain a nuclear bomb.

A U.S. official said the Swiss plane was carrying Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post's Tehran bureau chief, Saeed Abedini, a pastor from Idaho, and Amir Hekmati, a former Marine from Flint, Michigan, as well as some family members.

Abedini's wife Naghmeh tweeted: "Saeed just landed in Geneva. He is getting ready to leave to Germany. I should talk with Saeed in just a few hours! Thank you for your prayers!"

One more Iranian-American released under the same swap, Nosratollah Khosravi-Roodsari, was not aboard the aircraft. A fifth prisoner, American student Matthew Trevithick, was released separately on Saturday, a U.S. official said.

U.S. State Department officials Brett McGurk, who helped to negotiate their release, and Patrick Kennedy, the department's Under Secretary of State for Management, had been standing by to greet the prisoners on arrival in Geneva.

The U.S. Air Force plane and an Iranian government passenger aircraft both arrived in Geneva on Saturday evening. The Iranian plane took off and headed back to Iran on Sunday morning, around the same time the American detainees left Tehran. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Parisa Hafezi, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)