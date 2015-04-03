By Rene Wagner and Michelle Martin
| BERLIN, April 3
BERLIN, April 3 German companies are hoping to
win billions of euros worth of business from Iran after world
powers reached a preliminary nuclear accord with Tehran, and
Germany's engineering body urged banks to revise their business
policies towards Iran.
The tentative agreement struck on Thursday opens the way for
a settlement to allay Western fears that Iran could build an
atomic bomb, with economic sanctions on Tehran being lifted in
return. But difficult details still need to be worked out before
a self-imposed June deadline.
"German businesses see the agreement as an encouraging
sign," Felix Neugart, a foreign trade expert at Germany's DIHK
Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told Reuters.
If economic sanctions were lifted by mid-year, business with
Iran could "pick up markedly" in the second half of 2015,
Neugart said. He added that German exports to Iran could double
in the next five years.
In 2014, the value of German shipments to Iran rose by
almost 30 percent to 2.4 billion euros after some sanctions were
suspended.
"In the long-term, trade could definitely be in the
double-digit billions," Neugart said.
Neugart said interest in German machines and facilities
remained high. Prospects were also good for the auto, chemical,
pharmaceutical, medical device and renewable energy, he said.
Germany's VDMA engineering association welcomed the deal,
saying that as long as negotiators agreed on the remaining
details, it would be a strong foundation for future relations
with Iran, including economic ties.
The VDMA said while embargoes would remain unchanged from a
legal perspective for German machine manufacturers until the
final agreement, Iranian demand for machinery was likely to
rise, because such projects often have a long lead time. Deman
for spare parts for machines will also increase, the VDMA said.
Ulrich Ackermann, head of the VDMA's foreign trade
department, said the VDMA was urging banks to revise their
policies on business with Iran now rather than in late summer.
"Because when Iranian customers enquire about new investment
projects soon, you can't simply put them off until autumn due to
deliveries of spare parts that are urgently needed," he said.
The VDMA said exports of German machines and facilities to
Iran fell to 455 million euros in 2013 from 1.57 billion euros
in 2006, though they picked up to 631 million euros last year.
Michael Fuchs, a senior member of German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Christian Democrats, said an agreement could be "very
advantageous" for both Germany and Iran, the newspaper
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
He said existing sanctions should be "relaxed within the
framework of a strictly monitored agreement as soon as
possible".
The United States, the European Union and the United Nations
have all imposed sanctions against Iran out of concern about
Iran's nuclear activities.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner and Michelle Martin; Writing by
Michelle Martin; Editing by Larry King)