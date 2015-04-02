LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Germany's foreign
minister said a preliminary agreement reached on Thursday to
contain Iran's nuclear programme represented a "big, decisive
step forward" that could lead to an easing of tensions across
the Middle East if a final deal was clinched in over the coming
months.
"It is too early to celebrate. Nevertheless, with the
framework agreement we have overcome obstacles that stood in the
way of a deal for a decade," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a
statement.
"If a final agreement is achieved, it could in my view not
only pave the way for a solution to the Iran conflict, but it
would be the first and only conflict in the Middle East where we
will have achieved a deescalation. It could therefore provide
hope for an easing of tensions in the region and between Iran
and Arab states," Steinmeier added.
According to the statement, Iran would agree to sign up to
limits and monitoring of its nuclear enrichment programme for a
period of up to 25 years. In the first 10 years, more than
two-thirds of the current enrichment capacity must be
decommissioned, and over 95 percent of its enriched uranium
diluted or exported.
All of Iran's nuclear activities would be subject to the
"strictest oversight" by the UN's nuclear watchdog. The agreed
regime was "unprecedented in its intensity and duration", the
statement said.
If Iran violates the agreed rules, sanctions could be
reintroduced immediately, the statement added.
(Writing by Noah Barkin)