BERLIN, July 10 Germany believes a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers is possible in the coming days, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Over the past two weeks, Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China have twice extended deadlines for completing the long-term nuclear agreement.

"The negotiations are very intensive," the spokesman told a regular government news conference. "The devil is absolutely in the detail."

"I hope very much, and also expect, that in the coming days we will reach the point when decisions are taken on the political questions," he added.

