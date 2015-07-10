Venezuela top prosecutor says Supreme Court "broke" constitution
CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega said on Friday that a move by the Supreme Court to take over the role of Congress had violated the constitution.
BERLIN, July 10 Germany believes a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers is possible in the coming days, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.
Over the past two weeks, Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China have twice extended deadlines for completing the long-term nuclear agreement.
"The negotiations are very intensive," the spokesman told a regular government news conference. "The devil is absolutely in the detail."
"I hope very much, and also expect, that in the coming days we will reach the point when decisions are taken on the political questions," he added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
PARIS, March 31 French nuclear regulator ASN on Friday published extracts of a decade's worth of correspondence in which it had warned about safety issues at Areva-owned nuclear foundry Creusot Forge.