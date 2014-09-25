NEW YORK, Sept 25 Six world power have never been so close to a deal with Iran that would resolve the decade-long nuclear standoff once and for all, but the final phase of the negotiations will be the hardest, Germany's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"We have never been so close to a deal as now. But the truth is that the final phase of the talks that lay before us is probably the most difficult," Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters after meeting Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"Now is the time to end this conflict. I hope that Iran ... in view of the situation in the world and the situation in the Middle East, knows and senses that a collapse of the talks now is not permissible." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau. Editing by Jason Szep)