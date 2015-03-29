LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 29 German Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday warned that the
stakes in the Iran nuclear negotiations are very high and it was
possible there could be further crises ahead of an end-March
deadline for a preliminary deal.
Steinmeier was asked by a reporter to describe the
atmosphere in the negotiations between Iran, the United States,
Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. He said it was good
so far but that it would depend on the two sides' ability to
narrow differences in the coming hours.
"I ... cannot rule out -- and this is almost always the case
with such negotiations where the stakes are high and in which we
feel responsible not only to ourselves but to all the others who
are not at the table -- I can't rule out that there will be
further crises in these negotiations," he said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)