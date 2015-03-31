LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 It may be
necessary to "stop the clock" at nuclear talks between Iran and
world powers with a midnight deadline for a preliminary
political deal approaching, as the two sides grapple with
difficult issues, a German delegation source said on Tuesday.
"The mood is back and forth, a difficult struggle for a
realistic solution that is acceptable to both sides," a German
delegation source said. "It remains an open question whether we
will succeed."
"Negotiations are continually broken off for discussions in
smaller circles," the source added. "Still to early to think
about stopping the clock, but may perhaps prove necessary."
