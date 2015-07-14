BERLIN, July 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel hailed the nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world powers as "an important success" and said she hoped the agreement could be implemented quickly.

Merkel said the result achieved at the negotiations in Vienna meant the goal of no Iranian military nuclear weapons programme was now a lot closer.

"This would be a vital contribution for the security situation in the whole region," Merkel said in a statement on Tuesday. "I appeal on all sides to contribute to a speedy implementation."

(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Larry King)