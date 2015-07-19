* Gabriel is first major western politician to visit after
deal
* Says Germany could be mediator between Iran and Israel
* Industry groups expect business boost after nuclear deal
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Gernot Heller
TEHRAN, July 19 German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel urged Iran at the start of a three-day visit to improve
its relationship with Israel if it wanted to establish closer
economic ties with Germany and other western powers.
Gabriel, who is also economy minister, is the first senior
figure from a large western government to visit Iran since it
struck a landmark agreement with world powers on its nuclear
programme last week.
The deal was reached despite strong opposition from Israel,
with which Germany has cultivated a close relationship since the
end of World War Two, when the Nazis killed six million Jews.
That puts Germany in a delicate position as it seeks to win
new business in Iran after a 12-year standoff over Iran's
nuclear programme during which sanctions sharply reduced trade
and investment.
Conscious of that diplomatic difficulty, Gabriel kicked off
his trip with a plea for Iran to improve relations with
arch-enemy Israel and said Germany would like to act as a
mediator.
"You can't have a good economic relationship with Germany in
the long-term if we don't discuss such issues too and try to
move them along," Gabriel told a gathering of German and Iranian
business people in Tehran.
"Questioning this state's (Israel's) right to existence is
something that we Germans cannot accept," he said, adding that
now Berlin and Tehran can re-establish closer ties it was
necessary to talk about human rights.
Gabriel, who will hold talks with Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani and several ministers, said he wanted to talk to human
rights representatives in a country that the United Nations says
is guilty of human rights violations against women, religious
minorities, journalists and activists.
BUSINESS BOOST
By travelling to Tehran with a delegation of industry group
representatives and company officials, Gabriel sends a strong
signal that Germany wants to quickly rebuild economic and
political ties with Iran.
Under an agreement struck on Tuesday, sanctions imposed by
the United States, European Union and United Nations will be
lifted in exchange for Iran agreeing long-term curbs on a
nuclear program that the West thought was intended to make a
nuclear bomb. Tehran has always denied seeking nuclear arms.
Gabriel praised the agreement as "a first big step" and said
it was now possible for trade between the countries to increase.
"The agreement reached between the E3+3 and Iran in Vienna
has laid the foundations for a normalisation of economic
relations with Iran," Gabriel said before setting off earlier on
Sunday. E3+3 refers to the group of countries that negotiated
with Iran.
"The precondition for this is that the steps foreseen in the
agreement are now implemented," said Gabriel.
German industry groups have said exports from Europe's
largest economy to Iran could as much as quadruple in the next
few years due to the nuclear deal and companies like Volkswagen
and Siemens as well as thousands of smaller family-owned firms
are eager to claw back their dominant role in shipments to Iran.
Germany was once Iran's leading supplier from outside the
region but in 2007 it lost that position to China, which now
sends 15 to 20 times as many goods there as Germany does.
Eric Schweitzer, head of Germany's DIHK chambers of trade
and commerce, said Gabriel's trip was "a very good sign" for
business and while German-Iranian trade would not immediately
soar, it could more than double to a value of 6 billion euros
within around two years.
In the medium term it could even jump to 10 billion euros,
Schweitzer said.
(Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Ralph Boulton)