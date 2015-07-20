* Gabriel first top German to visit Iran in 13 years
* German industry eyes quadrupling of exports to Iran
* Delicate trip due to Berlin's close ties to Israel

By Gernot Heller
TEHRAN, July 20 Germany and Iran moved
tentatively on Monday towards reviving a once close trade
relationship, anticipating the lifting of Western economic
sanctions against Tehran following a landmark nuclear deal.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, making the first top level
German government visit to Tehran in 13 years, indicated that a
ministerial-level meeting of a long dormant German-Iran economic
commission would take place early next year in Tehran.
Gabriel signalled the move at a meeting with Iranian Oil
Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh during the visit, which is also
the first to the country by a senior member of a Western
government since the nuclear agreement last week.
Gabriel, who also met President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, is travelling with a delegation
of German industry representatives keen to move back into the
Iranian market, particularly the lucrative energy sector.
The trip is a delicate one for Gabriel, partly because of
Germany's close ties with Israel, Iran's sworn enemy.
"We have talked about human rights here and I also made it
clear that Israel's right to exist is an indispensable condition
for Germany," Gabriel told German broadcaster ARD in an
interview recorded in Tehran and aired on Monday evening.
"Of course, this has triggered opposition. But it can't be
that we only come here for the money," Gabriel added.
At a joint news conference earlier on Monday, Zarif did not
touch on the issue of Israel directly, but said: "Of course we
have differing political views. But we can talk about these
differences of opinion."
Israel opposed the deal under which sanctions imposed by the
United States, European Union and United Nations will be lifted
in exchange for Iran agreeing long-term curbs on a nuclear
programme.
EXPORTS SLUMPED
German exports to Iran hit 4.7 billion euros in 2010 but
then more than halved by 2013 as the West tightened the
sanctions imposed over Iran's nuclear programme. However, the
agreement between Iran and six world powers including Germany
has opened the prospect that the sanctions will be removed.
Iran once produced more oil than Saudi Arabia and was able
to extract more than 6 million barrels per day in the 1970s, but
its output has fallen below 4 million bpd over the past decade
due to the sanctions and under-investment.
"There is no country in the world where petrochemicals are
so easy to access and so inexpensive," Zangeneh said. "I hope
that German and Iranian firms can find each other."
For decades, Germany was Iran's biggest trading partner in
Europe. Last year, German exports to Iran rose to 2.4 billion
euros in anticipation that the sanctions might be eased, but
German industry associations have said they could quadruple to
10 billion within a few years.
German machinery, auto, chemicals, healthcare and renewable
energy firms are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of an
opening up of the Iranian market.
Wolfgang Buechele, chief executive of German industrial
gases group Linde, saw the greatest demand in the oil
and gas sector. "Especially German plant and mechanical
engineers could benefit from it," Buechele told German magazine
Der Spiegel, noting that German consumer goods manufacturers
could benefit in a later stage.
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Noah
Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum; editing by David Stamp)