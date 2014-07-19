BERLIN, July 19 The coming four months of
extended nuclear negotiations between the West and Iran may be
the last chance for a long time to reach a peaceful solution,
Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on
Saturday.
Iran and six powers agreed to continue talking for four more
months after failing to meet a July 20 deadline to reach a deal
on curbing the Iranian nuclear programme in exchange for ending
sanctions.
"These few months until November could be the last and best
chance for a long time to end the nuclear argument peacefully,"
Steinmeier, who is travelling in Mexico, said in a statement.
"It is clear the negotiations cannot be continued endlessly.
In the time until the common action plan expires, Iran must show
it is willing to dispel all doubts about the peaceful nature of
its nuclear programme."
The announcement to extend the talks came in the early hours
of Saturday after nearly three weeks of negotiations in Vienna
between senior officials from Iran, the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China.
U.S. officials said that most sanctions against the Islamic
Republic would remain in place during the extended talks.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Rosalind Russell)