GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
BERLIN, April 1 Iran and six world powers have made progress in talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, about Tehran's nuclear programme and a deal is possible, but not yet certain, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"There is progress to be seen, an agreement is possible but nothing is yet certain," said the spokeswoman at a regular government news conference in Berlin.
"An agreement must stop Iran's path to a nuclear bomb in a verifiable, long-term and credible way," she said adding there would not be a "bad deal".
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)
CARACAS, April 1 Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.