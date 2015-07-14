Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
BERLIN, July 14 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier criticised Israel's opposition to a nuclear deal agreed by six world powers and Iran, saying the agreement will help contribute to security in the Middle East.
"This is a responsible deal and Israel should also take a closer look at it and not criticise the agreement in a very coarse way," Steinmeier told German broadcaster ARD in an interview on Wednesday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the deal as a "stunning, historic mistake" and said it would enable Iran to pursue a path to nuclear weapons.
But Steinmeier said the basis for the agreement was transparency and the ability to monitor Iran's compliance.
"In the agreement, Iran has to commit to these monitoring possibilities. And we will make sure that the monitoring possibilities are also observed after this deal," he said.
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.