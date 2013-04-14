* Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi downwind of Bushehr nuclear plant
* GCC says Iran has not responded to concerns raised over
safety
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia April 14 National
emergency officials in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
countries met on Sunday in Saudi Arabia to discuss the risk of
radiation spreading over the Gulf if Iran's Bushehr nuclear
power plant is damaged by another earthquake.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck close to Iran's only
nuclear power station last week, killing dozens of people but
leaving the nearby plant undamaged, according to Iranian
officials and the Russian company that built it.
There is no indication of any radiation leak following last
week's tremor and the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
said the plant was built to withstand much bigger quakes.
But the plant on earthquake-prone Iran's southern coast is a
growing worry for its neighbours, because the prevailing winds
of the Gulf mean that if radiation ever does escape it would
probably be blown over the Qatari capital Doha and the main oil
exporting ports of the United Arab Emirates.
GCC Secretary-General, Abdulatif al-Zayani, said that Gulf
Arab states must have a joint plan to collectively deal with
any possible leak from the Iranian facility.
"The earthquake that the Iranian city of Bushehr was subject
to has raised a great deal of concern among GCC countries and
the international community of a possible damage to the Bushehr
nuclear reactor that could causing a radioactive leak, God
forbid," Zayani said at the start of the meeting in Riyadh.
"The GCC countries have previously warned against the
danger of the nuclear reactor of Bushehr and the possible
nuclear leak and its harmful effect on the environment in the
Gulf," he added.
Zayani said and the six Gulf Arab states have previously
urged Tehran to ensure its facility complies with international
safety standards and join the Convention on Nuclear Safety, but
Tehran did not show any sign it understood international
concerns over its nuclear programme.
Iran is the only country operating a nuclear power plant
that does not belong to the convention, negotiated after the
1986 nuclear disaster in Chernobyl which contaminated a wide
area and made 160,000 Ukrainians homeless.
Western countries have imposed sanctions on Iran over its
wider nuclear programme, which they say could include weapons.
Tehran says its programme is for peaceful purposes only.
Saudi oil export ports could be spared by prevailing winds
carrying any fallout further east over Qatari gas export
facilities, UAE oil ports and big cities Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Most nuclear plants are designed to withstand earthquakes
and shut down safely if there is a major earth movement.
In March 2011 a 9.0 magnitude earthquake shook Japan,
causing four nuclear power plants to shutdown their 11 reactors,
as designed. But a subsequent tsunami destroyed back-up
generators at one of them, Fukushima, causing its cooling system
to fail and three of the reactors to melt down.
Iran sits on major fault lines and has suffered several
devastating earthquakes, including a 6.6-magnitude quake in 2003
which flattened the southeastern city of Bam and killed more
than 25,000 people.
The GCC countries are the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman,
Qatar and Kuwait.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren in Dubai and Reem Shamseddine in
Khobar; editing by Sami Aboudi)