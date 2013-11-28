MANAMA Nov 28 Iran's Arab neighbours, deeply
worried about Iran's nuclear programme, want assurances that
Tehran's deal with world powers will indeed enhance regional
security, Bahrain's interior minister said on Thursday.
U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states, led by top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia, have cautiously welcomed the Nov. 24 interim accord as a
step towards curbing what they fear is a secret Iranian
programme to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
"The initial agreement between the Iranian republic and the
big powers over its nuclear file makes us expect from these
states to clarify to the leaders and people of the region that
the agreement that has been reached serves to achieve regional
security stability," the interior minister, Sheikh Rashed bin
Abdullah al-Khalifa, said.
Addressing the start of a regular meeting of Gulf Arab
interior ministers in Bahrain, he said Gulf Arab states wanted
to be certain that the accord "would not be at the expense of
the security of any member of the (Gulf Cooperation) Council".
"It is not a secret that we in Bahrain have felt (threats
that) affect our security, with all foreign-related links to
that."
Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet as a strategic
bulwark against Iran across the Gulf, has suffered frequent
unrest since 2011 when its Shi'ite Muslim majority took to the
streets demanding reforms and a bigger say in government.
The Sunni Muslim monarchy in Bahrain and in neighbouring
Saudi Arabia have regularly accused Shi'ite Iran of fomenting
the unrest. The Islamic Republic denies such accusations.
U.S. officials have said that the nuclear deal, to be the
basis of a longer-term comprehensive settlement with Iran
negotiated next year, will if fully implemented help make the
chronically volatile Middle East a more stable, secure region.
Iran's only two Arab friends - Iraq and Syria - were quick
to praise the nuclear deal, as was the Palestinian Authority
which welcomed it for putting more pressure on Israel.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states, despite their
mistrust of Iran, gave a qualified welcome to Tehran's interim
deal with the world powers.
Israel, Iran's regional arch-enemy, has denounced the Geneva
accord because, while halting any expansion of Iran's nuclear
programme, will leave its atomic fuel-producing infrastructure
intact for now. Iran says it is enriching uranium solely for
civilian energy purposes.
(Reporting by Farishta Saeed, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing
by Mark Heinrich)