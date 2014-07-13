Little new damage found as east Libyan forces push to secure oil ports
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
VIENNA, July 13 British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday it was crucial for Iran "to be more realistic about what is necessary" to reach a nuclear deal with six major powers that would end sanctions against Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic work.
Hague was speaking to reporters after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. Together with their French and German counterparts, they are in Vienna to help break a deadlock in the nuclear negotiations with Iran, a week before a deadline to reach an agreement. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for NATO on Friday and pressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet NATO's military spending target, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.