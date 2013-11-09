GENEVA Nov 9 Britain said on Saturday important
issues remain to be resolved at negotiations on Iran's nuclear
programme and there was no certainty that a deal could be
reached during this round of talks despite "very good progress"
so far.
"These negotiations have made very good progress and
continue to make good progress. But there are still important
issues to resolve, so clearly they are not over yet," Foreign
Secretary William Hague told reporters during a break in the
talks.
"It's too early to say that we will reach a successful
conclusion today," he said.