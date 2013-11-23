GENEVA Nov 23 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Saturday that remaining gaps in talks between Iran
and six powers on Tehran's nuclear programme were narrow but
important.
He was speaking to reporters after arriving in Geneva to
join the talks along with foreign ministers from the other five
world powers seeking to persuade the Islamic state to curb its
atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
"They remain very difficult negotiations ... We are not here
because things are necessarily finished," he said. "There are
narrow gaps but they are important gaps."
The areas of difficulty were the same as during the previous
meeting in Geneva on Nov. 7-9, he said, although there was also
a "huge amount of agreement".
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)