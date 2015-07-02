GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares recover after downturn; gold rallies
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
VIENNA, July 2 The Iran nuclear talks are not at a breakthrough moment yet, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told reporters on Thursday.
"The work goes on. You are going to see ministers coming and going to maintain the momentum of these discussions. I don't think we're at any kind of breakthrough moment yet and we will do whatever we need to do to keep the momentum," Hammond said. (Reporting By John Irish and Louis Charbonneau; editing by Arshad Mohammed)
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
March 22 U.S. crude oil stocks rose to a fresh record last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, as a surge in imports and rising domestic production more than offset a hike in refinery runs.