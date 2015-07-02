VIENNA, July 2 The Iran nuclear talks are not at a breakthrough moment yet, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told reporters on Thursday.

"The work goes on. You are going to see ministers coming and going to maintain the momentum of these discussions. I don't think we're at any kind of breakthrough moment yet and we will do whatever we need to do to keep the momentum," Hammond said. (Reporting By John Irish and Louis Charbonneau; editing by Arshad Mohammed)