PARIS, July 14 French President Francois
Hollande said on Tuesday major powers had to be vigilant about
how Iran used any financial resources it gained from sanctions
relief after a nuclear deal and urged Tehran to help find a
solution to the Syrian crisis.
"Now that Iran has a greater financial capacity, we need to
be extremely vigilant on what Iran will be," Hollande said.
"Iran must show that it is ready to help us end the
conflict," he added.
Iran has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
(Reporting By Julien Ponthus; Writing by John Irish; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)