PARIS, July 14 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday major powers had to be vigilant about how Iran used any financial resources it gained from sanctions relief after a nuclear deal and urged Tehran to help find a solution to the Syrian crisis.

"Now that Iran has a greater financial capacity, we need to be extremely vigilant on what Iran will be," Hollande said.

"Iran must show that it is ready to help us end the conflict," he added.

Iran has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)