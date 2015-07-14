INSIGHT-All drill, no frack: U.S. shale leaves thousands of wells unfinished
* Oil price rise could bring rapid surge from incomplete wells
WASHINGTON, July 14 Iran and major powers agreed on a mechanism under which the U.N. nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency could get access to suspect nuclear sites in Iran within 24 days, the text of the Iran nuclear agreement said on Tuesday.
The text of the agreement was posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website. here
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau, John Irish, Arshad Mohammed and Shadia Nasralla)
* Oil price rise could bring rapid surge from incomplete wells
* Inflation seen due to fuel price adjustments - economist (adds economist comment, details)