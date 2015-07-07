VIENNA, July 7 Senior officials from the
International Atomic Energy (IAEA) have made "further progress"
in meetings in Tehran but more work will be needed to resolve
outstanding issues between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran,
the IAEA said on Tuesday.
"A team of senior IAEA officials held constructive talks in
Tehran on Monday on ways forward to resolve all outstanding
issues," the agency said in a statement.
"It was a follow-up meeting to the visit of IAEA Director
General Yukiya Amano to Iran on July 2," it added. "Further
progress was achieved in Monday's discussions with senior
Iranian officials, but more work is still needed. The IAEA and
Iran will continue their dialogue."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)