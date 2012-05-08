(Adds details)
By Marcus George
VIENNA May 8 A United Nations nuclear inspector
working in Iran was killed in a car accident on Tuesday, Iranian
media reported.
The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog, which regularly
inspects Iran's declared atomic sites, said it had been informed
that two of its inspectors were involved in a car accident in
the Islamic Republic.
One of them, a South Korean national, was killed and the
other, from Slovenia, was injured, the U.N. International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement, adding it was in
contact with Iranian authorities.
They were travelling near the Arak heavy water plant - a
site which is part of Iran's nuclear programme - at midday local
time (0730 GMT) when the car skidded and rolled over, Fars News
quoted Iran's Atomic Energy organisation as saying.
"I am deeply saddened about news that one of the Agency's
inspectors was killed in a car accident during the fulfillment
of his duty in Iran today," Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Ali Asghar
Soltanieh, said in Vienna.
Iran's ISNA news agency said Soltanieh visited the South
Korean inspector's family in Vienna on Tuesday evening.
ISNA also reported that the Slovenian inspector's condition
was "good" and that he would be transferred to the capital
Tehran on Wednesday before leaving the country for Austria.
The IAEA undertook two high-level trips to Iran at the
beginning of this year in an effort to address questions raised
in an IAEA report in November on suspected Iranian research
activities relevant to nuclear weapons.
Iran has dismissed the allegations as fabricated.
The agency has periodically been given access to the Arak
compound that houses Iran's IR-40 heavy water reactor. Built to
produce power and radiological isotopes for use in medical
treatments and industry, Iranian officials say it will be
switched on next year.
The United States and its allies accuse Iran of using its
nuclear programme to cover up its development of a nuclear
weapons capability but Tehran maintains its activities are
purely peaceful.
(Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna; and Zahra
Hosseinian in Zurich; Editing by Louise Ireland and Jon Hemming)