VIENNA, Sept 27 Iran's envoy to the U.N. nuclear watchdog played down prospects for a quick breathrough in talks on Friday with the agency on Tehran's disputed atomic programme.

Reza Najafi, Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, was asked by reporters whether he expected an agreement in talks due to start later on Friday with the IAEA.

"This is the first meeting so nobody I guess should expect that in just (a) one-day meeting we can solve (our) problems," he said.