* Iran's invitation for Amano to visit is "being considered"
- IAEA
* Visit would be his first since unsuccessful talks in May
2012
* May hints at progress in probe into alleged atomic bomb
work
By Yeganeh Torbati and Fredrik Dahl
LONDON/VIENNA, Nov 5 The head of the U.N.
nuclear watchdog is considering an invitation to visit Tehran
for scheduled talks, a possible sign of progress in a
long-stalled investigation into suspected nuclear arms research
by Iran.
Iranian state television said International Atomic Energy
Agency Director-General Yukiya Amano was expected in Tehran on
Nov. 11, but the IAEA said only that an invitation was "being
considered".
After years of worsening confrontation with the West, Iran
has switched to a more conciliatory mode in diplomacy on its
nuclear activities since the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani
was elected president in June.
The IAEA's talks with Iran are intended to set up an
inspection regime to allow it to prove or disprove Western fears
that Iran's nuclear programme includes weapons research, but a
series of meetings since January 2012 have led nowhere.
The Islamic Republic denies seeking nuclear weapons, saying
it wants only civilian atomic energy.
Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy
organisation, said he hoped for an agreement during Amano's
visit, state television said on its website, giving no details.
The U.N. agency wants access to sites, officials and
documents in Iran including the Parchin military base, where it
believes nuclear-related explosives tests might have taken
place, possibly a decade ago.
The discussions are separate from broader negotiations
between Iran and six world powers that resumed in Geneva last
month and will continue there on Nov. 7 and 8.
LAST VISIT A FAILURE
Amano has not been to the Iranian capital since May 2012,
when he returned saying he expected to sign a deal soon, only to
see it fail to materialise.
Diplomats say he would probably want to be confident of
concrete progress before repeating the high-profile trip.
IAEA spokeswoman Gill Tudor said only that Amano had been
invited to Tehran, "and this is being considered".
Iran says it is refining uranium only to fuel future power
plants and an existing medical research reactor. But its refusal
so far to curb sensitive nuclear work and its lack of
transparency toward the IAEA have drawn heavy sanctions.
IAEA and Iranian officials described talks in Vienna last
week as "very productive" and agreed to meet again on Nov.
11.
Salehi said he had invited Amano to visit on that day and
that Amano had expressed his "inclination" to do so, state
television said. Salehi said he hoped that he and Amano would be
able to issue a joint statement on a deal.
"The International Atomic Energy Agency has moved forward
with a positive approach and, as before, we will continue to
collaborate in a transparent manner and we are more than ever
ready to cooperate with the agency," Salehi told reporters,
according to the state news agency IRNA.
Iran said last week that it had put forward new proposals to
the U.N. agency after pledging "a new approach" to easing
international concerns about its nuclear
programme.
Western experts say that Iran will probably agree to
cooperate fully with the IAEA's investigation only as part of a
broader settlement with the United States, France, Russia,
China, Britain and Germany that wins it relief from sanctions.
