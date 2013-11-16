* Iran's higher-grade nuclear stockpile worries West, Israel
* Iran says needs 20 percent uranium to fuel reactor
* Oxide conversions keep stockpile below Israel "red line"
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Nov 15 (inserts detail on gas needed to
make a bomb)
Iran appears to have moved quickly to prevent a large
increase in its most disputed nuclear stockpile, a new U.N.
watchdog report indicates, in what may be an attempt not to
undermine talks on a nuclear deal with six world powers next
week.
The Islamic Republic's holding of uranium gas refined to a
fissile concentration of 20 percent is closely watched by the
West as it represents a relatively short technical step away
from the level required for the core of an atomic bomb.
Israel, which has long warned it could use force to prevent
Iran from gaining nuclear weapons, has said its foe must not
obtain enough of this higher-grade uranium for one warhead if
processed further. Iran says its work is peaceful and that it is
Israel's assumed nuclear arsenal that threatens peace.
The powers, which are due to resume negotiations with Iran
in Geneva on Nov. 20 on a preliminary deal towards ending the
decade-old standoff over its nuclear programme, want Tehran to
stop 20 percent enrichment and neutralise the stockpile.
Iran has over the past year in effect kept the amount of its
20 percent reserve well below Israel's so-called "red line" by
converting a large part of the uranium gas into oxide to make
fuel for a medical research reactor in Tehran.
"Iran does not want to provoke Israel to attack Iran.
Especially now," said nuclear expert Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace think-tank.
But conversion work was halted between Aug. 20 and Nov. 5,
in part for maintenance reasons, according to the quarterly
report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), issued
to member states late on Thursday.
As Iran continued its production of 20 percent uranium gas,
the stockpile would probably have grown steadily during much of
the August-November period covered by the report, perhaps to
significantly above 200 kg, analysts and diplomats said.
Experts say about 250 kg of uranium gas refined to 20
percent would be sufficient to make one nuclear bomb, if the
material is processed further to weapons-grade.
IRAN SIGNALS RESTRAINT
The IAEA data suggests, however, that Iran moved fast once
it resumed conversion early this month, leading to a more modest
rise to 196 kg in the Nov. 14 report, up by about 10 kg since
the previous one issued in late August.
Tehran may have done so by attaching a full cylinder of
uranium gas to the conversion process, thereby reducing the
stockpile, one nuclear expert said.
"There are rumours it got quite high - though not over the
'red line'," one Western diplomat in Vienna, where the IAEA is
based, said. "I think the decision to blend down is politically
driven."
Iran faced a "delicate balancing act," the envoy said: if it
stops refining to 20 percent it gives in to the powers' demand
for nothing. But if it fails to convert enough it risks
provoking Israel and sends the wrong message to the West.
A senior diplomat familiar with the IAEA's report said
Iran's move to stop converting during a couple of months for
maintenance was "normal ... nothing exceptional".
The IAEA report showed that since Hassan Rouhani, a relative
moderate, became president in August Iran had virtually stopped
the expansion of its overall uranium enrichment capacity.
Iran says it is refining uranium to produce energy. But its
refusal so far to scale back its nuclear programme and open it
up to unfettered IAEA inspections has drawn tough sanctions that
have severely damaged its oil-dependent economy.
However, the marked slowdown in the growth of activities of
possible use in developing nuclear bombs may be meant to put
substance in Rouhani's warmer tone towards the West after years
of confrontation and strengthen Tehran's bargaining position.
"I think they were desperate to show that during this first
IAEA report under Rouhani's tenure they were able to cap the
capacity," proliferation expert Mark Fitzpatrick of the
International Institute for Strategic Studies think-tank said.
"That whole image could have come undone if the amount of
gasified 20 percent product had crept too close to 250 kg, so
they had to make a rush effort to lower the amount."
The six powers - the United States, France, Russia, China,
Germany and Britain - want Iran to curb its nuclear programme in
exchange for limited sanctions relief as part of a
confidence-building accord that would buy time for negotiations
on a more far-reaching settlement.
