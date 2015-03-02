VIENNA, March 2 The head of the United Nations'
nuclear watchdog said on Monday its investigation into Iran's
atomic programme could not continue indefinitely and Iran had
still not provided key information.
"Iran has yet to provide explanations that enable the agency
to clarify two outstanding practical measures," International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano told the body's
Board of Governors in Vienna, echoing a report seen by Reuters
last month.
The United States and five other powers are seeking to
negotiate an agreement with Iran to curb its nuclear program in
exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
Amano added that he remained seriously concerned about North
Korea's nuclear programme.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)