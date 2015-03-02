(Adds Amano quotes, background)
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, March 2 The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief
said on Monday Iran was being slow to cooperate with his
agency's investigation into the Iranian atomic programme and
that the inquiry could not continue indefinitely.
Diplomats have voiced doubt over whether the outstanding
issues in the U.N. investigation would be resolved before a
broader diplomatic agreement is reached between Iran and the
United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany.
The seven countries have set a deadline of late March for a
framework deal and June for a comprehensive final settlement
that would curb Iran's nuclear activity to ensure it cannot be
put to bombmaking in return for the lifting of international
sanctions that have hammered the oil-based Iranian economy.
When asked about a time frame for the U.N. inquiry running
parallel to the higher-level negotiations, International Atomic
Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano said: "It depends on the level
and pace of cooperation from Iran, I cannot tell by when...
"We have asked questions and the questions are clear, so
(Iran) can answer."
The Islamic Republic has yet to address two outstanding
issues relating to alleged explosives tests and other measures
that might have been used for nuclear bomb research which it
should have explained away by last August.
The West fears Iran wants to develop atomic bomb capability.
Tehran says its programme is for peaceful nuclear energy only.
The IAEA remains ready to accelerate the resolution of all
outstanding issues, Amano added, but "this process cannot
continue indefinitely". Iran's leading negotiator Abbas Araqchi
met with Amano last week, promising swifter cooperation, but
neither side has spelled out any details.
Iran wants Western countries to swiftly lift crippling
economic sanctions in any deal curbing its nuclear programme -
one of the sticking points in high-level negotiations continuing
in Switzerland this week.
The IAEA is likely to monitor the implementation of any deal
between Iran and the six powers. Amano said he proposed a
1.8-percent increase to the body's 344-million-euro ($386
million) budget given increased demand for its services.
He reiterated deep concern about the nuclear activities of
North Korea, which quit the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in
1993. The IAEA has not had inspectors on the ground there since
they were expelled by North Korea in 2009.
