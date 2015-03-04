(Adds details, background)
VIENNA, March 4 No deal has been reached yet on
the duration of any possible final agreement with world powers
on Iran's nuclear programme, Tehran's ambassador to the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday.
Iran, currently in negotiations with six powers, had
rebuffed as unacceptable comments by U.S. President Barack Obama
that any accord should last at least a decade.
Diplomats say 10 years would be viewed as a rather short deal.
"Certainly for the time being there is no agreement on the
duration," the ambassador, Reza Najafi, told reporters after an
IAEA board meeting in Vienna. He did not elaborate on how long
any deal would have to be for Iran to accept it.
"Until now nobody can say when and how we can reach the
comprehensive agreement," Najafi said, referring to an end-March
deadline for an outline accord between Iran and big powers
France, Britain, Russia, China, Germany and the United States.
Iran has been stalling a U.N. investigation into its nuclear
programme, which is designed to determine whether it has had any
possible military dimensions (PMD). The United States urged
Iran at the IAEA meeting to step up its cooperation.
Iranian officials will discuss two unresolved issues related
to possible bomb research with the IAEA's deputy director
general in Tehran on Monday, Najafi said.
Najafi again said that the IAEA has been using some flawed
evidence in its investigation. He referred to a case related to
a former CIA officer who was convicted in January of leaking
classified information to a reporter about a failed U.S. effort
to undermine Iran's nuclear programme.
"(This) is now a very new decisive element on the resolution
of the so-called PMD issues without which the final assessment
is impossible," he said.
"From now on PMD should stand for predominantly manufactured
dimension," Najafi told the IAEA governors, according to the
text of his speech to the closed-door session.
The IAEA has said it carefully reviews information provided
for its investigations and takes nothing at face value.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)